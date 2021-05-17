Baseball
Red Wing vs. Northfield
Why it’s important: Red Wing sits in the middle of the Big Nine Conference standings. Northfield is second. To start the week, the Raiders have lost two conference games on the season and only three total. The Wingers have limited experience against the top teams in the conference with just three games against the teams ahead of them. In those three games, Red Wing went 1-2. This game will be a big test in measuring where the Wingers sit against top competition as the playoffs rapidly approach.
Key to the game: Pitching will be the key for Red Wing. Drew Ball has pitched like the elite starter the Wingers needed him to be for most of the season. The rest of the staff has been inconsistent. Each pitcher has had shutdown moments but has also been torched by opposing batters at times. If Ball is unable to last all seven innings or struggles early, the rest of the staff will need to step up for Red Wing to have a chance.
Details: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Northfield
Softball
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Mondovi
Why it’s important: At the start of the week, Elmwood/Plum City was the only undefeated team in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. Two teams sat below them with one loss — both of which came via the Wolves. E/PC faced Mondovi in the opener and won by just one run — the closest game this season for the Wolves. This time however, Mondovi hosts and is also riding a four-game win streak. E/PC has showcased it has the ability to beat the area’s top teams. A sweep against Mondovi would go a long way toward legitimizing the Wolves as a threat for a deep playoff run.
Keys to the game: In one word, pitching. Anna Blanford has been a shutdown pitcher all season for E/PC. She has thrown every pitch this season for the Wolves and is averaging 12 strikeouts per game. Her lockdown performance from the circle has been needed too since five of the Wolves’ wins have come from scoring three or fewer runs.
Details: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20. at Mondovi
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing at Big Nine Conference tournament
Why it’s important: The Red Wing boys’ tennis team has enjoyed its best season since 2014. The Wingers opened the week with an above .500 team record. With only two duals remaining on the schedule, it’s possible that the Wingers finish the season above that mark for the first time in nearly a decade. With most of their season being against conference opponents, there’s a good chance that Red Wing has its best conference tournament result in many years as well.
Keys to the game: Seniors. Red Wing is loaded with them this year and they’ve been instrumental in success. In total, seven seniors have made an appearance in the varsity lineup. That group has been relied on to get Red Wing to where it is now, and will be once again if the Wingers hope to make some noise in the conference tournament.
Details: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22
