Odds makers are tasked with predicting the outcome of an NFL game and creating lines that both allure gamblers to bet on a particular side, while also attempting to balance the amount of money wagered on each side so neither team’s chances of winning become too heavily favored or disfavored. In tandem with regular betting odds, NFL public betting allows betters to gauge public sentiment, rather than depend solely on technical stats.
The Point Spread
The point spread is one way for oddsmakers to level the playing field and make it easier for bettors who are not as knowledgeable about NFL football as others. The spread is defined as how much a team must win by, in order to cover “the spread” and be victorious for betting purposes.
For example, if the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Los Angeles Rams in a regular season game, the line may look like this:
Minnesota Vikings -7.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Rams +7.5 (-110)
The negative number is how much the team must win by (in this case 7.5 points), while the positive number indicates the team can lose by up to 7 points without losing the bet (the number after the symbol “- 110” indicates what you have to bet to return $100).
So if you think Minnesota will cover the spread and win by 8 or more points, you would place a wager on the Vikings.
Moneyline Bets
In addition to betting against the spread, moneyline bets are also popular in NFL betting. With a moneyline bet, you are simply wagering on which team will win without taking into account any point spreads or the margin of victory.
The way it works is that teams are given either an underdog or favorite designation and you would select which team you think will prevail outright. The odds for this type of wager usually look something like this:
Los Angeles Rams +170
Minnesota Vikings -200
In this example, based on the odds above, if you wagered $100 on Los Angeles to win, you would get back $170 ($70 in winnings plus your original stake). On the other hand, if you wagered $200 on the Vikings, you would get back $100 ($100 in winnings plus your original stake).
Public Betting
An alluring aspect of NFL betting is public betting, which factors in where the general audience bets and how much money is at stake. Although helpful to gauge public sentiment toward a team, one needs to remember that the public is often wrong about 60% of the time. Even if it makes sense to follow the crowd, additional research is critical before placing a bet based on public betting percentages.
Making Knowledge Decisions for Successful Betting
Now that you have a better understanding of odds and NFL betting, you’ll be well-equipped to make smart wagers the next time you visit your favorite sportsbook. Remember to always do your research and be mindful of public sentiment, as both have an impact on how successful your bets can ultimately be.
