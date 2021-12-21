The holidays are a wonderful time to gather and celebrate with friends and family. During this festive time, it is also a great opportunity for adult children to observe, in their parents, changes in mood, behavior or wellness that may be of concern.
Following are signs that may indicate mom or dad may be ready for assistance:
- Inadequate meals, poor nutrition, or spoiled food or groceries past their expiration date.
- Weight loss, or decreased energy or physical fitness.
- Abnormally untidy house and clutter.
- Poor hygiene, soiled clothing and unkempt personal appearance.
- Unopened mail and past-due bills.
- Forgetting to take medications, taking the wrong doses.
- Frequent memory lapses, confusion or forgetfulness.
- Increasingly unorganized or unable to problem solve.
- Changes in mood.
- Frequent falls.
- Unsafe driving.
Benedictine Living Community is a leading faith-based provider of senior care with many years of experience in the senior care industry. Benedictine Living Community offers a full continuum of care for seniors where they can live well with fewer responsibilities and more possibilities.
Individuals can feel confident about the lifestyle they choose while having access to additional services should the need arise.
At Benedictine Living Community, The Villa offers independent living, assisted living and skilled memory care, whereas, St. Crispins offers long-term nursing care. Therapy and rehabilitation services, including occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy are also available on site.
Residents and their families have peace of mind knowing that they are receiving the right level of care at the right time, with a plan in place should their needs change over time.
Selected services to help with the activities of daily living, meal service, medication assistance, health and wellness and spiritual care, and socialization, for example, can make the difference in mom or dad returning to a safe and satisfying lifestyle while reducing the worries of family members.
Make it your New Year’s resolution to talk with aging parents about the options available and the type of living environment that may be best for them later in life.
Too often, families wait to have such discussions until after a parent has had an unexpected medical or health issue, such as a fall or accident, and is no longer able to take care of themselves. The urgency at this time can cause increased stress and uncertainty when the clock is ticking and significant decisions have to be made quickly.
Considering a major life change, such as moving a parent from their home to a senior community, is an important decision. Individual preferences can vary, so taking time to do the research, asking good questions and understanding all of the options available can make the process easier. Contacting
Benedictine Living Community is a great place to start in determining the best choice for you, your parents, and your family.
Here’s to a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year for you and your loved ones. For more information, call 651-388-1234 or visit www.benedictineliving.org/red-wing-mn/
