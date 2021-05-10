Shoreline Dance
Saturday, May 22. At 9 a.m. the competition recital will be held. Recitals will also be held at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.
Czarna Wolgastar
The Sheldon Theatre's website says of this show, "together, the trio—or sextet, depending on how you think of it—release a strange, other-worldly cocktail of Balkan beats and Milky-Way mischief crossed with the American songbook, Hollywood film soundtracks and more."
This will be a livestream event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. Performance tickets are $10 per person. The performance and audio recording is $20 and the performance, audio and video recording is $30.
The Killer Vees: Killer Country
From 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, the Killer Vees will be performing at the Sheldon Theatre. The performance will be classic country. Tickets are $30 to $35 per person.
Zeppo: Stairway to Eleven
The Led Zeppelin tribute band will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25. Tickets are $28 to $32 per person.
Becky Buller
Songwriter and 10-time International Bluegrass Music Association award winner will be fiddling and singing at the Sheldon. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9. Tickets are $23 to $28 per person.
Rolling River Music Festival
This free, family-friendly music festival starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the bandshell in Red Wing's Central Park. The event will open with a short set by students from the Universal Music Center; followed by co-headliners Sawyer’s Dream at 5:30 p.m., The Heartshakers at 7:00 p.m. All times are approximate.
