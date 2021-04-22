NEW RICHMOND -- For the last four years, New Richmond High School agriscience teacher Rachel Sauvola and her students have been making due with what they have while working at the school farm across from the New Richmond Municipal Airport.
However, with the recent approval of a new SOAR Education Center agreement between the City of New Richmond, the airport and the school district, Sauvola and her students can finally start molding the school farm into the one-of-a-kind facility Sauvola always envisioned it could be.
“The biggest celebration is the ability to move forward with the design of buildings and facilities that are going to be state of the art. It will also be much more helpful in working toward our total goal of raising the number of animals that we would like to see for our school lunch program, both in quantity and species,” Sauvola said. “As new buildings are built, we can diversify our species. We have been doing cattle so far, and we have successfully put 5,300 pounds of hamburger and roasts into the school lunch in the last two school years combined.”
Sauvola’s ultimate goal for the SOAR Center is to be able to raise 16 head of beef cattle in order to supply the school lunch program with enough beef for the entire school year.
“It is really truly a neat thing when (Supervisor of School Nutrition) Bobbie Guyette puts up the lunch menu in the commons and the SOAR Center beef is on the menu. You overhear students say ‘Well I’m not eating my cold lunch. That stuff is the best beef I’ve ever tasted.’ So if high school students can recognize the quality of the meat that is there, it is really a cool thing,” Sauvola said. “And the students who have the hand in raise those animals with love, there is great ownership there.”
SOAR Education Center logo
Coming to agreement
Although finalizing the current lease agreement took four years, district administrator Patrick Olson believes that the wait has been worth it, for both the community and the students.
“This project was worth every minute as the vision expands educational opportunities in our community,” Olson said. “At various points in this process, we considered other locations as we were awaiting federal approval but in the end the SOAR Education Center has a namesake that speaks to our collaboration with both entities and also the ability to SOAR to new heights.
“New Richmond is rural community that takes pride in our agriculture heritage. The intent was to offer an experience that not many students get whether at the high school level or even the college level. Through the years, I have learned from Rachel and also through various other sources that this type of project didn't really exist throughout the country.”
The process of bringing the SOAR Education Center to life started with a partnership between the city, the airport and the school district. According to City Administrator Mike Darrow, four years ago, the city was looking for different types of uses for the farmland property — which the airport and city purchase several years ago — that would provide more of an educational opportunity for the community.
“Before this opportunity came along, the idea was to keep the property as a rural farm. There wasn’t any requirement for either side to do this, I think it was just more of an out of the box kind of idea. That is how the conversation started,” Darrow said.
Other departments at the high school have also gotten in on working on the SOAR Center, including Ken Kerr’s building construction class, which built coops for the farm’s chickens. Submitted photo
One of the major hurdles to the forward momentum, and the signing of a final agreement, for the SOAR Center was working with the Federal Aviation Administration on the lease agreement. According to airport manager Mike Demulling, working with the FAA was a lot of trial and error, with the FAA ruling out several ideas for how to make the lease work as it sought a way to make sure the airport continued to have control over the property.
“The original thought going in was that we had 19 acres on the west side of the airport and there was no aeronautical use for it. It is listed as agricultural land so our original intent was to lease the entire property to the school district,” Demulling said. “We weren’t allowed to just lease them the entire property. We had to maximize the benefit to the airport, which is how we came up with the current agreement.”
In the current agreement, if the school district wants to put up a building, the airport would treat it like a hanger area with each individual site/building being leased separately.
“This is good for everybody, no question. There is really no downside to it. We are using it for agricultural purposes like the FAA wants and we are certainly maximizing the use of the land for everyone,” Demulling said. “We look forward to working with the district and the SOAR Center into the future.”
Moving forward
With the signing of the formal lease agreement, Sauvola and the district can start to build forward momentum for the project, make curriculum decisions and maintain the SOAR Center’s focus on producing fresh, locally grown beef, eggs, and vegetables for our school and community. Once the initial steps are taken, features like an arena, classroom, pig facility and other such educational facilities will start to go up on the property.
“We will be fundraising through a variety of means to go along with grant funding I have already received,” Sauvola said.
A few years ago, Sauvola received $50,000 from a pair of grants, but the money has just been sitting in a pool. But with the project finally moving forward, Sauvola can now use that money to start one of the many building projects at the SOAR Center. However, Sauvola and her students will also be meeting with several community partners and organizations to present their project in the hopes of getting further funds to make the vision of the SOAR Center a reality.
The SOAR Education Center incubates its own eggs, as well as purchases some from hatcheries to add to its chicken flock. Submitted photo
“Now that everything is passed and we are ready to go, those students will create additional presentations about what we want it to be in the future. They will be the ones visiting local businesses and local groups and providing tours so people know that the door is open. We also want to make sure that people know we want to continue to grow our pool of valued community partners,” Sauvola said.
Currently, the SOAR Center has had 24 different families donate animals to the school farm, in addition to 28 businesses that are involved with the project and the products the farm uses.
“There are so many amazing examples of community involvement. And then when you look at the careers that are all encompassed in this project, the people my students come in contact with while running the farm and the opportunities that come with it,” Sauvola said. “There are great things that happen for these kids after they are a part of this project. And being able to connect them with so many other sources of information is great.”
For more information on the SOAR Education Center, contact the New Richmond School District or agriscience teacher Rachel Sauvola at rsauvola@newrichmond.k12.wi.us.
