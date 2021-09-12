Equipment for Twin Bluff School’s new playground should arrive the week of Oct. 4. Installation will soon follow, Red Wing Director of Building & Grounds Alan Gaylor said.
“Obviously, we had hoped to have the playground ready before school began, but like so many things during the pandemic, labor and supply shortages delayed the manufacturer,” Gaylor said. “The district now has a commitment for early October.”
In the meantime, Gaylor’s crew will begin installing permanent fencing and planting new trees in the area. Right now an orange snow fence surrounds the construction area.
A black iron fence will extend all the way around the playground and the grassy play space near the school’s upper parking lot and the sidewalk leading from Twin Bluff Road to the school’s main entrance.
“This is for safety,” Gaylor explained. Children will enter and exit only from the ends of the crosswalks, keeping them from crossing roads to access the playground areas.
The playground surface also is designed for safety. The base is a Nature’sPlus 100% tamarack playground safety surfacing that is resistant to mold and decay.
Equipment will be added in two phases. Phase 1 will have a Miracle play system which will include slides, freestanding swings along with a Ten Spin. These are the items scheduled for October installation.
Since the playground pad is large enough, Phase 2 will add a Tarantula climber and a fitness cluster. Those may come in a year or two once funds are raised.
“We appreciate people’s patience. We think they are really going to like their new playground,” Gaylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.