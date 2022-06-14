Red Wing School Board members met June 13 to choose which interim superintendent candidates they would like to interview on June 27 at 5 p.m.
“Quite honestly I would love to sit down with all the candidates . . . if we had time . . to have a great conversation. There's a lot of passion out there,” board member Pam Roe said.
Out of the 11 candidates who applied, three were chosen as top picks.
Those include:
Stephen Jones, Little Falls retired/interim superintendent
Malinda Lansfeldt, Stillwater interim superintendent
Frank Norton, Red Wing High School interim principal
Board members discussed the interview process and decided that they all prefer individual conversations as opposed to a roundtable.
Members have not chosen what questions will be asked and plan to discuss this topic in future meetings.
Questions are expected to be given to candidates right before interviews; however, this is still up for decision.
