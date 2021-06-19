The Red Wing Trap Team won first place at the 6A Minnesota Trap Championships at Alexandria on Saturday, June 19.
Coach Scott Kosek reported this is the team's first state title, although team members have placed high in individual competition in the past.
Details to come.
