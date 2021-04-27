A sense of togetherness slowly built at the Red Wing School Board workshop Monday as members discussed the district’s ongoing 2019-2025 racial equity plan.
Jess Whitcomb, the director of teaching and learning for Red Wing Public Schools, led the discussion.
“We're having these hard conversations and engaging in this and I appreciate everybody putting their truth into the room because that's the only way that we can keep going forward,” Whitcomb said.
The group started out by restating the district’s working definition of equity, which is as follows:
We believe it’s OK to be different.
We believe different students need different solutions
or treatment to learn and have the same opportunities.
We believe in treating others the way they want to be treated.
We believe in working with many people to do this work.
Board members participated in an inclusion and centering activity where they each shared five words that represented their personal equity journey so far.
Board member Nicky Buck listed dysfunctional, traumatizing, hopeless, fight always fighting and alone.
“Those aren’t just words,” Buck said. “They are actual feelings and experiences that I'm really living right now.”
Board Vice Chair Jim Bryant responded, “Nicky’s statement was pretty powerful there. We don't know what she has to face and is going to face. But, as a group here … we need to understand that we support people like Nicky and others.”
The board heard from Deyahni Cooper, freshman at Red Wing High School and president of the Black Student Union, about how the BSU is performing and its mission.
“The whole point of our mission is to create a safe space to learn about Black history,” Cooper said.
The BSU is currently working on setting up fundraisers and Cooper is looking forward to where the union will go.
The board ended the workshop by discussing and creating possible next steps for year three in their equity plan.
A few possible next steps and who will lead them are as follows:
Hold focus groups of students, families and community members on equity statement (Board members Anna Ostendorf, Jennifer Tift and Buck).
Draft an equity statement to add to the district’s mission and vision statement, and one-pager (Board members Bryant, Holly Tauer and Buck).
All board members plan on introducing themselves to community members they haven’t met yet.
Add 3-5 workshops discussing equity moving forward (Board members Pam Roe and Byrant).
Take a look at data on student achievement and grades (Board members Roe, Bryant and Ostendorf)
Tauer said, “It’s our responsibility to stand behind the community, and our community and Red Wing is very diverse. It's getting more diverse every day. As leaders, as adults, as you know, teachers and care providers, we set the stage for how we want people to treat each other.”
