On Monday, June 27, the Red Wing School Board interviewed three interim superintendent candidates to start in July.
Each candidate was asked the same 10 questions and were given an hour time slot.
Board members are expected to offer the position to their preferred contender on Tuesday, June 28, in a special meeting at 5 p.m.
Frank Norton
Frank Norton, Red Wing High School interim principal and current acting superintendent, has been in education for 28 years.
“I spent most of my education career in Wisconsin, starting off as a special services teacher,” Norton said.
He got into administration and finished his master’s degree in education and leadership at the University of St. Thomas.
Just under a year ago, Norton became the high school interim principal to help Principal George Nemanich as he went on a leave of absence for health reasons.
Earlier this month, Norton took on the role as acting superintendent and will be in this position until the interim takes his place.
“I think the biggest skill that I have is building communication within a system,” he said. “I’m always communicating, I’m always asking questions . . . [along with] communication, my other skill is just drive. I like to be able to make sure that a project begins and then it ends [with a positive outcome.]”
When asked what his vision of a highly effective special education program would look like, he said that all students would receive their programs as if it’s normal.
“When you're providing the services that becomes a portion of the building as opposed to an extra,” he said. “This is how we should operate.”
During the pandemic, Norton was the elementary principal in New Richmond, and he worked to get everything prepared for student instruction to be remote.
“We made a book swap program for students to use and [it was very] effective,” Norton said.
Throughout his career, Norton said he has made an effort to increase inclusivity and equity.
“How do [you do this?] By making sure that you are available to all families in the community, making sure that you have a full understanding of their needs,” he said.
Norton would like to continue this idea in Red Wing.
“All students have potential and they don’t realize it,” he said. “We have to be able to open those doors and say come on in. [We] have to be purposeful about equity.”
Norton said he is open to staying onboard after the one-year interim position is over.
Stephen Jones
Stephen Jones, Little Falls retired and interim superintendent, grew up in northeast Pennsylvania and graduated from college in 1983 with a degree in radio and TV.
He opened two clothing stores early on in his career and at the age of 36 was inspired by his wife’s love of teaching to try his hand at it.
“I went back to college and then got a teaching job in Tracy, Minnesota, where I taught and coached for five years,” Jones said.
Later he would become a superintendent for 17 years with the last 10 of those in Little Falls.
As he looks toward working in Red Wing, Jones said he wants to be somewhere where he can help move the district in a positive direction.
“In my 17 years of the superintendent, I've been very fortunate in that I've been able to develop good relationships within the school system and outside the school system,” he said. “I have never had a union strife and all of our contracts were done early . . . I have also never had to pink slip someone [while looking at budgets.]”
He attributes this to his communication skills.
“I really sit down and develop those communication philosophies with the team and the school board,” Jones said. “I also think common sense is one of the things that I really advocate for, even during these very difficult times with the pandemic the last few years. My door is always open and [Little Falls] knew that.”
When asked how he would work on inclusivity and equity within the district, Jones said he would encourage conversions with people who feel that their child isn’t getting a fair shake to fully understand each situation at hand.
“I don't hide who I am and I'm proud of what I believe in,” he said. “At the same time, I want to make sure that my belief doesn't conflict with the belief of the school system. And . . . what I will do is fight like heck for every single kid that walks through the door.”
Jones said he is interested in staying within the district after this position but doesn’t want to give false hope.
Malinda Lansfeldt
Malinda Lansfeldt, Stillwater interim superintendent, got into education because she loves kids.“[It’s my] passion,” she said. “I have children [of my own] too.”
Lansfeldt has a Master of Education degree from Weber State University and educational leadership degree from Utah State University.
She is currently working on a doctorate of leadership at St. Mary’s University and has worked in Stillwater schools for 15 years.
“One of my biggest skills is relationships and interpersonal skills,” Lansfeldt said. “When Stillwater was [doing our referendum], we had meetings with church groups, restaurants, government, you name it. We were out there because I do believe in those connections. I believe in building trust with every community.”
If hired, Lansfeldt plans on using these skills to better Red Wing schools.
When asked how she has dealt with sensitive issues during her career she said she worked with local groups to build communication.
“We have had some safety issues [lately like] racial slurs and threats of violence on social media,” Lansfeldt said. “We were communicating as best as we could on social media. [But] parents were nervous [so] we spoke with the local authorities and [other groups] to come up with a plan for better communication templates.”
During the pandemic Lansfeldt said she learned to be flexible and meet with the district’s specialists every week to update parents with the latest information.
“We worked with community groups, with staff, parents and community specialists to hear [everyone's] concerns,” she said.
Lansfeldt said she would love to continue working in the district after the interim position is over.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t.”
