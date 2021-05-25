Elementary schools in Red Wing conducted precautionary lockdowns Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Superintendent Karsten Anderson issued an email around 1 p.m. to address rumors/concerns. He noted that
Students are and were not in danger at any time.
No threats were made.
The high school was not placed in a lockdown.
The lockdown was not in any way related to the death of George Floyd one year ago today.
"It is fairly common for schools throughout the country to conduct these kinds of lockdowns for a variety of reasons. The key message is that our students are/were not in danger and no threats were made," Anderson said.
Red Wing has four elementary schools for the 2020-2021 academic year: Twin Bluff (the designated 5-7 middle school in most years), Burnside, Sunnyside and Jefferson.
