School’s out in Red Wing, but that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop.
To encourage yearlong education, the district is offering a 12-week virtual summer camp for elementary aged students. It is free through Capstone in collaboration with Buncee and Library Voice, according to the district newsletter.
The program is unassisted and students can go through each lesson at their one pace. A new theme is available every two weeks and those include: space, back in time, water, imagination, trips and safari.
Under each bi-weekly theme, there are activities in reading, making, moving, coding, STEAM and community connection.
The virtual camp is for Red Wing students only and can be found on the district’s Elementary IMC webpage.
