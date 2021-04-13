The Ellsworth School Board met last night to discuss election results, 2021 summer school, graduation and more.
Here is what you need to know:
School Board positions
Katie Feuerhelm has been re-elected and sworn in as the vice president. She will be a part of the communications and personnel committees.
Steve Mark has been re-elected and sworn in as a board member. He will be a part of the budget and finance, and curriculum committees.
Board representatives for upcoming events
High school awards ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 23 in the new gym. School Board president Doug Peterson has volunteered to hand out awards at this event.
The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 28. if held outside and 7 p.m. if held indoors. Board members Susan Beck, Doug Peterson, Julie Lundstrom and Katie Feuerhelm have volunteered to hand out diplomas at the ceremony.
Summer school
Ellsworth Community School District's in-person summer school is back and better than ever.
“We are so excited to have in-person summer school again,” Superintendent Barry Cain said. “The kids are excited and it’s a great opportunity for them to continue their education .... . It is also good for the school district because we gain more full time equivalent in student aid.”
On June 7-25, a three-week summer school session will be offered with more than 30 courses from which students may choose. Each course is limited to 16 students to follow COVID protocol, which will allow 500-600 K-12 students to attend.
Classes included: swimming, archery, math, reading, guitar, STEM, gizmos & gadgets, various sport skills, forest school, knitting, cooking, art, dance and more.
Free breakfast and lunch, and transportation will be provided each day.
During July and August, 15 camps in academics, interventions, STEM, fab lab, cooking, disc golf, archery, basketball, volleyball and more will be offered.
Different camps will be in-person, hybrid or virtual.
Online registration for summer school and the camps is on April 19.
School position changes
Hiring:
Alexis Edison, Ellsworth Elementary School grade 2 teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Robin Gray, elementary grade 5 teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Emily Lansing, elementary 4YK teaching assistant
Paige Pax, elementary grade 2 teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Taylor Sharratt, Ellsworth Middle School/Ellsworth High School English teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Jessica Weyer, elementary grade 3 teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Transferring:
Sarah Ainsworth, transfer from 4YK teacher to kindergarten teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Tessa Figi, transfer from grade 5 teacher long term sub to teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Karen Hartung, transfer from Ellsworth Elementary School grade 5 teacher to Ellsworth Middle School grade 6 social studies teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Erin Knegendorf, transfer from district wide .60 FTE substitute teacher to Ellsworth Elementary School 4YK teacher starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Alexis Muller, transfer from Ellsworth Elementary School teaching assistant to grade 2 teacher long term sub
Jenny Peterson, transfer from middle school health aide to middle school administrative/health assistant starting with the 2021-2022 school year
Resigning:
Clint Alexander, Ellsworth High School/Middle School English teacher
Tana Langer, Ellsworth Elementary School grade 5 teacher
Megan Pearson, elementary special education teaching assistant
Andrea Wallin, elementary grade 5 teacher
