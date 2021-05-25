The Red Wing School Board met in workshop session Monday to discuss graduation mask requirements, 5RiversOnline school and board members’ pay rate.
Here is what you need to know:
Graduation mask requirements
Shanda Jorgenson, health and safety consultant for the Red Wing School District, announced that masks will not be required at the high school graduation ceremony if outdoors. However, masks will be required if the ceremony is indoors due to weather. There will be no social distancing or capacity limitations for either situation.
Mask requirements for summer school have yet to be determined due to lack of federal and state guidance.
Commencement will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4.
5RiversOnline
5RiversOnline is a collaborative partnership between the Goodhue County Education District and its six member districts of Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City, Red Wing and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The online school’s purpose is to create more options for families, allow for personalized educational experiences and expand course offerings.
“We know that there were students that had success in online learning,” Cherie Johnson, Goodhue County Education District executive director, said. “We know that they are going to continue to look for those options.”
Johnson explained that there will be two schools within 5RiversOnline -- one for grades K-6 and another for grades 7-12.
Grades K-6’s anchors are a morning virtual meeting to build a sense of community, English language arts and continuous progress to understand what the student needs.
Grades 7-12’s anchors are having an advisor to help students, routine scheduling and continuous progress monitoring.
Initial enrollment is now open on www.5riversonline.org/. If you have any questions, you can email 5RO@gced.k12.mn.us or call 651-388-4441.
Members’ pay rate
Superintendent Karsten Anderson proposed increasing the annual board member compresentation 2022. He suggested a $200 yearly increase along with a new base wage.
Current and proposed compensations (plus $30 a meeting) are:
Chair -- $4,200 to $5,200
Vice chair -- $3,500 to $4,200
Clerk -- $4,000 to $4,700
Treasurer -- $3,500 to $4,200
Directors -- $3,500 to $3,700
The board will decide on compensation increases at a future meeting.
