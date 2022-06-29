Frank Norton will be Red Wing Public Schools’ new interim superintendent for 2022-2023 as voted 7-0 by school board members on Tuesday, June 28.
“You can tell he has a passion that lies within special education,” board member Nicky Buck said.
Norton was the Red Wing High School interim principal and current acting superintendent. He has been in education for 28 years in different positions, including special services teacher and administration.
Board members voted 7-0 in a consensus to have a choice that they would all be happy with. Norton was not the first choice for all members, some felt more connected to what other candidates said in interviews. Pam Roe, who backed Stephen Jones as her top pick, said the board wanted a consensus.
“We [want] a consensus,” Roe said. “We [had] three excellent candidates.”
Norton was, however, the first choice for board members Buck and Holly Tauer.
Tauer agreed with Buck that Norton showed tremendous efforts in past positions to advocate for all students and especially those in special education.
Norton was the second choice of most other school board members.
“I had Malinda Lansfeldt as my top candidate,” member Jennifer Tift said. “[But] Frank has been in our buildings and has worked with our administrators . . and I appreciate his comments about kids first.”
Lansfeldt is the interim superintendent of Stillwater and has a master’s degree from Weber State University. She is currently working on a doctorate of leadership at St. Mary’s University and has worked in Stillwater schools for 15 years.
Board Chair Anna Ostendorf also had Lansfeldt as her first choice but agreed Norton was a great option.
Along with Roe, board members Arlen Diercks and Jim Bryant all had Stephen Jones as their first pick, but after hearing Buck and Tauer’s red flags, they all agreed to go with Norton.
Jones is a retired and interim superintendent from Little Falls who grew up in northeast Pennsylvania. He was a superintendent for the last 17 years of his career.
Tauer did not like Jones’ comments about special education parents not understanding change well, with which Buck agreed.
“I was incredibly offended,” Buck said. “It’s [also] how he addressed different ethnicities and ways of life. Muslim isn't like an ethnicity.”
Bryant said that all three candidates were great choices, and he would have been happy with anyone of them getting the position.
Now that the decision has been made Ostendorf will be reaching out to all the candidates to notify them of the vote.
Norton will no longer be the interim high school principal as principal George Nemanich is back from leave; his sole job will be superintendent.
A four-person committee met with Norton on Thursday, June 30, to start the contract negotiation process. The committee includes Roe, Bryant, district business manager Jackie Paradis and human resource manager Amy French.
There is no official start date for Norton, but he is expected to start in July.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson’s last day was June 30, ending his 11 years in the district. Anderson’s salary was $155,429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.