Creekstone Montessori School – a new public charter school in Red Wing – has hired Dave Conrad as its interim executive director. He started immediately to help complete essential tasks before the school’s Sept.6 opening date.
“I look forward to becoming involved in the community and the surrounding area,” Conrad said. “This school has found a place in one of the most beautiful areas of Minnesota. I am confident that Creekstone Montessori School will be yet another asset in all that the Red Wing area has to offer.”
Conrad has 39 years of experience in public education and is the former executive director for New Discoveries Montessori Academy in Hutchinson, Minnesota.
In Red Wing, he will have many duties including curriculum assessment, professional development, facility management, family engagement, behavior management, human resource support and board development.
Creekstone’s board members are chair Elissa Behnke, Beth Borgen, Perry Sekus, Sheena Tisland and Ron Ward.
“The founding board members . . . have worked tirelessly to bring a public Montessori option to families in and around Red Wing,” Conrad said. “My primary role will be to help everyone constructively navigate critical next steps to bring those efforts to fruition.”
Now that the school has 114 students enrolled and a building leased at Highway 61 and Highway 19, Conrad is helping move the faculty hiring process along.
The board and Conrad are confident that the school will be staffed before opening.
Creekstone will have a tuition-based early childhood program and a tuition-free elementary program. Early childhood will serve children ages 18 months to 5 years and the elementary program will serve grades K-6.
The school’s mission is “to provide a learning environment that embraces a child’s natural desire to learn and to empower all children to grow to their full social, academic, and emotional potential through Montessori principles and methods of education,” according to Behnke.
There is currently a waiting list for enrollment in all programs and any openings will be posted on creekstonemontessori.org.
