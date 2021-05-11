This year, the Minnesota State College Southeast Commencement Ceremony will take place entirely online. The video will premiere at 7 p.m. on YouTube on Thursday, May 13. For the YouTube link, go to www.southeastmn.edu/grad2021. Before the broadcast, you can sign up for a reminder.
Highlights include:
Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Maholtra, MSC Southeast Interim President Larry Lundblad, and student Ayjai Daniel will speak.
The 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award winners from the Red Wing and Winona campuses will be honored
A reading of each graduate’s name, organized by programs of study — all the way from Accounting to Welding Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.