Red Wing Arts and Big Turn Music Festival are excited to announced the first River Town Throw Down.
Along with helping Red Wing to take ownership of its role as an arts community, music festivals create vibrant neighborhoods that people want to visit, live in and take care of. Festivals also help communities take pride in their spaces and create conversations and expand thought.
The folks at Big Turn and Red Wing Arts have decided to collaborate and bring the region a day of post-COVID celebration.
The free day-long event will be on Saturday, July 16. Events will include area musicians, chalk artists and muralists for community engagement. There will also be an art battle, food trucks, face painting and more.
Minnesota musician Dessa will be the headliner of the event.
Dessa has performed at Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, performed with the Minnesota Orchestra and contributed to "The Hamilton Mixtape" and the RBG documentary. As a writer, Dessa has been published by The New York Times and more.
The event will also feature musicians Nur-D, We Are The Willows and Traper Schoepp.
Music will be at the Central Park Bandshell.
More information and the day's schedule will be posted at redwingarts.org.
