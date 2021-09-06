The past year and a half have not been easy but community theater is coming back stronger than ever. It’s appropriate that the local organization is named after the mythological phoenix.

The Phoenix Theatre returns to the stage with “Motherhood Out Loud,” a play that covers the joyous, sorrowful and laugh-out-loud aspects of motherhood.

The show is a series of vignettes written by 14 prominent playwrights. The style of the play means casting is wide open. Director Marcy Watzl explained, “‘Motherhood Out Loud’ can be produced with as few as four actors or as many as 20. Due to the flexible casting of this play, I was able to offer a part to everyone who auditioned.”

It would be impossible to represent every experience of being and having a mother, but this show reminds audiences that there are no “normal” families. Scenes cover small families, large families, divorced families, families with stepparents, families with adopted children, gay parenting, first time parents, fifth time parents, children with disabilities and much more.

“You don’t have to be a mother to identify with this play. Not everyone is a mother, but everyone has had a mother. It is touching, hilarious and real,” Watzl said in a news release.

The writing of the show is fabulous but it takes a talented cast to bring it to life. Luckily, Phoenix Theatre does not lack talent. Fourteen performers appear throughout the show and each actor brings their character to life.

Watzl did a fabulous job casting the show; deciphering who would bring tears to the audience in touching scenes, and who would cause spit takes if an audience member took a poorly timed sip of water. Even during a runthrough, when cast members wore masks, no one was in costume and the tech team worked on lighting and technology throughout the evening, the show was inspired.

When previewing performances I try to remain quiet so I don’t distract the cast and crew. But with “Motherhood Out Loud,” I laughed (out loud) numerous times. Luckily, cast members in the wings and awaiting their scenes in the house laughed along with me. I thoroughly enjoyed and recommend this show.