The Goodhue County Historical Society is hosting events connected to the “Away from Home” exhibit.
Business After Hours
The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce regularly hosts a “business after hours” event.
From 5–6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, Red Wing residents can see the exhibit and meet Goodhue County Historical Society staff and board members.
To attend, register by calling the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce at 651-388-4719.
History break
Prairie Island Tribal Council Vice President Shelley Buck will talk about American Indian boarding schools and the history of the Prairie Island Indian Community from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. The free event will be in person and virtual.
Guest speaker
Brenda J. Child will give a presentation about American Indian boarding schools at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the History Center. Child is a Northrop professor and former chair of the departments of American Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota, where she received the President’s Engaged Scholar Award in 2021.
Child helped work on “Away from Home,” and can be seen in a couple of videos in the exhibit.
The presentation is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. To sign-up for the event, call 651-388-6024.
