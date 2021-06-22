- The Mid-Atlantic region had the highest level of daily concern of any region—59% this year. It also had the biggest jump in concern, rising 8% since 2019 (the same as the US average).
- The West North Central region had the lowest level of daily concern of any region—39% for each of the past 3 years.
- Over the past 3 years, levels of concern didn’t fluctuate more than 8% in any region.
- Two regions remained steady in concern over time: East South Central and West North Central.
- Regions in South generally have higher levels of concern about crime and safety
For this study, Minnesota and Wisconsin are considered separate regions.
