The Red Wing Fire Department received a call reporting a structure fire in the 300 block of East Seventh Street shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021.
Firefighter/paramedics were on the scene within two minutes, made entry and the fire appeared to be extinguished upon arrival. There was one minor injury
reported which was treated and release on scene.
There was smoke damage throughout the second floor and minor fire damage was contained to kitchen area.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide housing assistance for the
residents. Initial activities included searching the building, checking for fire extension, and smoke removal.
The cause of the fire, which originated in the kitchen, is under investigation.
Apparatus used on the scene included two fire engines, one ladder truck and two ambulances. Red Wing Fire Department was assisted by Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriffs Office Dispatch and Xcel Energy. Cannon Falls Ambulance was called to provide station coverage with an ambulance.
