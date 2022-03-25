Minnesota State College Southeast students, faculty and staff are preparing to take the stage for the school’s annual “Strings, Winds and Brass” show.
The performance, scheduled for Sunday, April 10, is an auditioned show. This year’s concert will feature tenor sax, piano, bassoon, old-time fiddles, modern bluegrass, singer-songwriters and more. Performances will range from solo acts to small bands.
2022 performers
Xavier Dimoff – tenor sax
The GDAErs – fiddles and mandolin
Dorian Antipa – bassoon
Flatt and Square – faculty/staff bluegrass band
Keanna Stokes – singer-songwriter, acoustic guitar
Mike & Abe – blues singer and electric guitar
Yasha Erkkila – Tuvan throat singing and igil
Eddie Deblasi – piano
Jeremy Osner – washboard, cello and voice
Jeff Kelly – singer-songwriter, acoustic guitar
Valery Rostek – tenor sax
Matthew Miles – piano
For many of the students performing, repairing and playing instruments is their passion.
Jeff Kelly and Matt Miles have many things in common: both will perform during the 2022 concert, both are current MSC Southeast students in the instrument repair department and, instrument repair and building will be the second career for both of them.
Kelly comes from the world of civil engineering.
“It's been really fun to have a second career at a younger age of 35; do something I'm more passionate about than sitting at a desk or on a construction site for 17 hours a day,” Kelly said.
Currently, Kelly is focusing on guitar building and repair. Kelly will play his guitar and sing an original song for the concert. His wife, a banjo player, may join him on stage.
Miles began to focus on band instrument repair after working as a music teacher. He reflected on the move from education,
“Ever since COVID took over, something's just changed about it, and I just burned out,” he said. “I knew that I needed to remain in music because, outside of sports, it's been my big thing. It's been my whole life.”
Both Kelly and Miles emphasized that they did their research before applying to MSC Southeast and that they chose the school because of its reputation and quality education.
“This place is known for a reason,” Miles said. “It also makes us want to live up to that… to not let the school's reputation down, to start building our own reputation.”
Miles and Kelly both know that they want to focus on working with instruments when they graduate.
“I do think my trajectory is going to be geared toward building,” Kelly said. “My plan is to build under a master builder, probably a small boutique factory, someone who produces maybe 10 guitars a week.”
Miles said, “I can't really see going into anything other than repair at this point.”
MSC Southeast Concert
The in-person event will be held at the Sheldon Theatre. All proceeds from “Strings, Winds and Brass” benefit the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation scholarships for music program students.
Miles will be the final performance of the concert. He will play a rendition of a song that he played for his grandmother’s funeral earlier this year. The theme of the piece is saying goodbye to someone who you know you won’t see for a long time, fitting for a concert that will take place only weeks after the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic in the United States.
The concert begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. All seats are general admission and masks will be required.
For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit sheldontheatre.org or call 800-899-5759.
