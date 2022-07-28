When Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson started on July 1, 2021, she had one main goal in mind – focusing on equity and inclusion to encourage student growth.
A year later, she is proud to say by keeping this goal at the forefront, the college has steadily increased student enrollment to the pre-pandemic levels of 2016.
“We are in very good shape for this coming fall,” Danielson said. “We might even surpass pre-pandemic levels next year, and I like to think students see how we are making college more accessible to everyone.”
Equity and inclusion have always been a passion for Danielson.
“I grew up in poverty, and I have 10 brothers and sisters,” she said. “We lost my dad at 39-years-old when I was 11. I was the first one of my family to graduate college. All these things have fed my passion to help others reach their educational goals.”
Danielson attended Minnesota State University-Mankato, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science. In 2019, she received a Doctor of Education degree from Ferris State University in Michigan.
“I have always been education driven and started my career at the university level,” she said.
She spent about 11 years working for MSU Mankato in different director positions and then switched to community education in 2007.
“I went to work for South Central College to get more fulfillment out of my job,” she said. “It comes back to equity and wanting to help everyone get into college.”
Danielson worked at SCC in the economic development department until coming to MSC Southeast a year ago.
“I came to Southeast because I think I can make a difference,” she said. “By focusing on equity and inclusion, we can help people get an education that can hopefully impact their families by having a more sustaining wage.”
Danielson said she has enjoyed her time at the college so far.
“It’s a nice fit for me because we are all about changing lives here.”
When Danielson first started she was surprised at the collaboration between facility and administration.
“A lot of times, it's the administration working as a business and faculty come after, but everyone works together here,” she said. “I’m very busy, but we all make time to talk with staff to see what they need.”
Danielson splits her time between the Red Wing and Winona campus and tries to do this equally.
“It’s a balancing act, but I spend an equal amount of time at both places as much as possible,” she said. “I live in between the two, so that makes it a little easier.”
Most days Danielson finds herself in meetings, talking about getting more students into college no matter their background.
“A lot of last year has involved looking into ways we can make each student’s college journey here as educational and fast as possible,” she said.
Danielson regularly meets with local businesses in Red Wing and Winona, seeing what the college should be offering to meet industry demand.
While doing this in 2021, she found that there is a high need for registered nurses and advanced automated manufacturing workers with skills in mechanics, electronics and computing.
“We are now offering both of those as programs, and I think that had a part to play in increasing student enrollment,” she said.
This coming fall, Danielson said she will continue to keep equity and inclusion at the forefront.
“We want to meet all students where they are at and bring them to their goals in whatever way that looks for them,” she said. “We are excited that what we are doing is working and hope to only increase enrollment as the semesters progress.”
