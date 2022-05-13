Jacob Swider put the final strings on his handcrafted violin early this morning May 12, finishing it after more than nine months of work.
“I heard it played for the first time a little earlier today,” the 25-year-old Swider said. “It was interesting to hear it played after so long.”
Swider spent 10 to 15 hours a week fabricating the violin out of bare wood, glue and other intricate materials. Thursday was his chance to display his work in Minnesota State College Southeast’s two-part student guitar and violin show.
The Student Guitar Show is the college’s annual experience, giving first- and second-year students the opportunity to reveal their hand-built instruments. At the event this year, roughly 25 instruments were played on stage for the first time by professional guitarists Mike Cramer and Phil Heywood.
The Violin Showcase is new this year, allowing students enrolled in violin construction classes to unveil their handmade instruments and play them for the first time. The construction class is available to students enrolled in the violin repair program or returning to school after earning a diploma.
Both the guitar and violin repair programs at MSC Southeast draw students from around the country due to its unique teaching and training opportunities.
Going into Thursday’s event, Swider was excited to have his violin played by classmates and other musicians.
“I don’t play the violin,” Swider said. “I mean I played a little bit at my other college, but it wasn’t much. It will be cool to hear someone play it who actually can.”
Swider studied at Elmhurst University near his hometown of Chicago, mostly playing the double bass and guitar.
After earning his bachelor’s in music business, he worked at an instrument repair shop for two years.
“While I was working there, I really liked the people and the environment,” Swider said. “So I decided to go to MSC to learn more about that job and the industry.”
He enrolled in the violin repair program last August with no previous experience in constructing instruments.
“I had only seen them made on a discovery program when I was in middle school,” Swider said.
He learned that the process starts with a mold.
“I had absolutely no idea how these things were constructed,” he said. “I guess the thing that surprised me most is the logical order of which it takes to construct one of these.”
At the end of this month, Swider graduates from the program and is excited to take what he learned into his new job as a string technician in Maryland.
“I learned a lot like how to chisel and not cut myself,” Swider said. “Really the three main things are learning how to look at the piece you are repairing, how to hold your tools and how to proceed with function.”
Swider plans on giving his violin to his parents for them to put on display while he is away in Maryland.
“It feels good to get something done and have a tangible object that showcases something I have accomplished,” Swider said. “It has been fun.”
Guitars
Eric Riley, 26, finished his handcrafted acoustic guitar at 2 a.m. Thursday; however, he wasn’t worried about meeting his deadline.
“I had to polish and oil it last night, making sure all my ducks were in a row,” Riley said. “I was pretty confident that I was going to finish.”
What worried him was whether the instrument would be OK.
“I did the best that I could,” he said.
The guitar turned out great. Professional guitarist Phil Heywood played Riley’s guitar with ease.
Riley is a first-year guitar building student with a background in drums and singing.
“I actually don’t even play guitar, but I think that there are a lot of intricacies with the guitar that most people aren't aware of,” Riley said. “There's a huge need for people out there that know how to work on guitars, and I just wanted to do it.”
Before starting in the program last August, Riley worked at a hockey pro shop, sharpening skates and fixing equipment in Michigan.
“I have always been working with my hands and doing tedious projects,” Riley said. “ So that kind of carried over in guitar building.”
Riley started building his acoustic guitar and an electric version in January, solely focusing on them for months. When he finally finished both products, he was excited and proud of his work.
“I think they turned out good,” Riley said. “It feels awesome to finish them.”
Now that Riley’s guitars are complete, he plans on continuing the program next fall in advanced building.
“It should be cool to continue this,” Riley said. “After college, I want to go into some sort of guitar building, either at a factory or a mom and pop shop. Either way, I can take what I have learned this year with me.”
