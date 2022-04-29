Grady Gaston – admissions representative for Minnesota State College Southeast – works with prospective students to help them find career success.
Whether it’s discussing course programs, financial aid or class schedules, he tries to eliminate admission anxiety.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Gaston about his position, previous experience and what challenges students face today.
Tell us about your background.
I'm from North Carolina, and I completed my master's in business at a small school there. I worked for two years in admissions giving tours and helping students with whatever they needed.
After that I worked in the consumer goods industry for the next six years.
In April or May of 2020, I was looking for a change so I resigned and moved north. I spent a couple of summers guiding up in the Boundary Waters in Minnesota and took this position at the college about a year ago.
What does your position entail?
I work with any incoming students. It could be traditional students that are finishing up high school or non-traditional students. I'll work with them figuring out what they need to do to be admitted.
Depending on the program, we figure out what kind of prerequisite classes they need to have, walk through the admissions process, discuss financial aid – all that stuff.
Can you elaborate on your previous experience working in colleges and with young people?
I worked in admissions at a four-year school for a while, which is a different process than a community college, but at the end of the day you’re working with people and trying to make sure that the fit of the school is going to be right for them.
Understanding where students are coming from and what's going to help them be as successful as possible is a big part of the job and kind of what I enjoy doing.
It’s cool at MSC because we have some programs that are hard to find like our band instrument repair and bicycle construction classes.
When I was working in the Boundary Waters, I went on two-week trips with 16 to 20 year olds, taking them out on portage trails by paddle boats. That was a lot of fun.
What attracted you to working at Minnesota State College Southeast?
I wanted to be back in higher education. I really enjoy admissions and enrollment. My time at MSC has been great so far, and everyone is super friendly and approachable. Even our president makes time to chat if I want to. You can knock on the door and ask a question.
MSC Southeast is a supportive community, and we work hard to provide students with all the resources they need to succeed.
What does your work consist of?
Throughout the day I have appointments where students can come in and we will sit down to go over programs, admissions and financial aid. We talk so they can understand the process and what steps they need to take in order to come here.
I also give tours to prospective students and big groups looking for more information. A little while ago we had a bunch of elementary students come in to see what campus was like.
What are the challenges students are facing today and how do you help them overcome them?
A main challenge I see students facing right now is deciding if their classes are going to be in-person or online. A lot of people don’t want online classes anymore after the height of COVID because they are looking for more hands-on learning with instructor help. I try to work with their schedule to best see how in-person classes can work for them.
Another challenge is that non-traditional students worry about workload and going back to school after so many years. I try to eliminate this stress as best I can.
What do you like about working with future students?
I like seeing them take the first step in achieving whatever success they want for themselves. Success is different for everyone, and I can help them understand what career they want.
It’s so neat seeing students I helped in the admissions process, walking around the halls and in the classrooms.
Seeing students happy is what it’s all about at the end of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.