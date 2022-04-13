Fable’s Kitchen and Bar opened its doors in December.
Since then the owners have been talking with customers as they come to the downtown Red Wing restaurant in the former Marie’s Underground and Taphouse location.
“We’ve been hearing a lot of good things, and we’ve been listening to what our customers are asking of us and now we are preparing to bring it to you,” co-owner Keith Hammerschmidt said, expressing thanks for the patronage and support by people in Red Wing and the surrounding communities.
“When my friend Joe (Washburn) and I decided to bring you Fable’s Kitchen and Bar, we set out to open for lunch and dinner, and offer unique small plates, sandwiches, burgers, and Italian entrees” Hammerschmidt said.
The labor shortage forced the restaurant to make some adjustments in its early days. Within four weeks of opening, the owners scaled back the hours of operation and menu. Those problems are in the past.
“Now we are happy to say that we have a wonderful kitchen crew and are prepared to extend our business hours and expand our menu to what we originally set out to offer, “Hammerschmidt said. “We are now open for lunch Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.”
Fable’s Kitchen and Bar features a new menu, bringing back customer favorite small plates, sandwiches, and burgers.
“We will continue with the American entrees but will slowly introduce Italian cuisine as nightly features,” Hammerschmidt said. “We continue to get positive feedback with our Friday seafood buffet and Saturday prime rib buffet, so we will continue both of those.”
In the plans are an Easter buffet on April 17 and a Mother’s Day buffet on May 8. Reservations are open for both by calling (651) 388-1896.
“We are always switching things up to keep it fun and interesting,” Hammerschmidt said.
Visit the restaurant website for VIP benefits, events, menu updates and special occasions. The site is FablesKitchenAndBar.com
Fable’s Kitchen and Bar is part of the Republican Eagle’s Preferred Business Sponsor program.
