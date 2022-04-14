Come one, come all; join the excitement at Fable’s Kitchen & Bar by attending brunch, throwing a private party or having off-site catering.
“We love having fun at Fable’s, so we are now offering different ways our customers can celebrate life’s big and little moments,” owner and chef Joe Washburn said.
Brunch
Fable’s offers brunch most days they are open for $25 per person, all you can eat.
“Patrons have said the other couple places in town that do brunch are a little too pricey or just mediocre in the quality and the options,” Washburn said. “So I thought, let's be right in the middle of that with a great price point. Patrons can order lunch and breakfast items.”
Easter Sunday, the restaurant will be open to the public for brunch. The menu includes: an egg station, carved ham, roast beast, fried chicken, French toast, biscuits and gray, salmon benedict, quiche, cod, cheesy hash browns, tater tot casserole, green bean casserole, soup, salad, apple crisp and assorted cakes.
Check out their Facebook page for brunch updates and different menus.
Private parties
Celebrating a graduation, birthday or anniversary? On-site private parties are available for 25-200 people with different event menu options.
“It’s a one-stop shop,” Washburn said. “The patron and I can discuss what they would like on the menu, and then I do the rest. We cook, provide the venue and do almost everything else that comes with throwing a party.”
The price is per person per meal and starts at $15 each.
“If people want filet mignon, we can do that,” Washburn said. “We have something for everyone; blue collar, white collar and gray collar. Anybody can come here and feel welcome.”
Right now, at least 24-hour notice is mandatory for larger parties.
Off-site catering
Full off-site catering is coming soon for anyone with a venue to party, but no food to feed.
Prices will be the same as parties in the restaurant and patrons can choose which food items they would like to have served.
“For off-site catering we can accommodate any number of people,” Washburn said. “The bigger the better, talking anywhere from 50-550.”
Check the restaurant's website for catering menus and contact Washburn with any questions.
