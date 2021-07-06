THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
338 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT
FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN
NICOLLET RICE STEELE
WASECA WATONWAN
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
EAU CLAIRE PEPIN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND,
EAU CLAIRE, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, NEW ULM,
OWATONNA, RED WING, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WASECA.
