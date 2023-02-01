This lovely rambler is highlighted by its views of the Mississippi River! There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with a main floor primary bedroom and full bath along with a second bedroom. There is a spacious living room with large windows looking out to the Mississippi River views. The separate dining room and eat-in kitchen is ready for entertaining. There are three fireplaces--a double-sided on the main floor (living room and primary bedroom) and one downstairs in the family room. The downstairs boasts another two bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, a large family room, and a dedicated office. The house has a deck and patio space. There is a very large room for mechanicals and storage! It is a walkout rambler with a maintenance free deck in a private, magical location. There is lovely landscaping, including a water feature. New carpet throughout. Don't miss a chance to get river views!
- Asking price: $225,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,850
- Acres: 0.11
- Year built: 1900
