Set on the back nine holes of the Lake Pepin Golf Course in Lake City, this home is surrounded by beautiful scenery; including Lake Pepin, which an be seen from the porch and bedrooms.
The interior of the home has been updated to offer simplicity and elegance. The main living room has statement fireplace, high ceilings and numerous windows. Off of the living room is the three season porch and the dining room and kitchen.
The three bedrooms in the house are all on the second floor. They are all a good size and ready for new occupants. The owner's suite has a soaking tub and a large vanity.
Meanwhile, a large family room is in the lower level. Attached to the family room is a room that could be used as a game room, TV room, or guest room. The lower level is complete with a bathroom, a brick wet bar and a sliding door that leads out to the yard.
- Asking price: $497,900
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,149
- Acres: 1.20
- Year built: 2003
