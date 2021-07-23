Barefoot Beach Blvd
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 6,559
- Acres: 0.24
- Year built: 2015
- Asking price: $9,975,000
Announcing the finest home in North Naples’ coveted Barefoot Beach community. This recently constructed state-of-the-art masterpiece comes from award-winning Potter Homes, RG Designs & Freestyle Interiors. The oversized one- and one-half lot grants an extra-wide view of the Gulf of Mexico with PRIME Southwest exposure for breathtaking sunsets & natural light. This coastal contemporary work of art boasts only the finest finishes & is immaculately maintained. Pristine in every way from the gorgeous ceiling details, custom oversized windows & warm oak floors to the chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances (2 dishwashers & ovens), oversized island & spectacular bar with seating. Incredible 5-bedroom plan with dual master suites, spacious library & den, double laundries, 3,300 sq ft drive-through garage & ample outdoor space with full outdoor kitchen overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Features include impact glass windows/doors, concrete block construction, whole home generator, electric screens/shutters & Control4 smart home technology for lights, surround sound, security & climate. An unparalleled opportunity-- the finest caliber of home in SWFL’s most beloved beach & boating community.
Verona Lane
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: six
- Square feet: 5,806
- Acres: 0.83
- Year built: 2017
- Asking price: $5,995,000
This one of a kind, Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, masterfully designed, custom built two-story estate is certain to delight even the most discerning guests. Enter the grand oasis through a picturesque courtyard via the intricately designed walkway surrounded by lava rock and captivating lush landscaping. Serenity and luxury abound in this delightfully modern estate with exquisite attention to detail in absolutely every aspect. Rich light wood floors flow throughout the main living areas with custom lighting fixtures and volume ceilings adding grandeur to the flowing open floor plan. Expansive floor to ceiling windows allow abundant natural light to flood into the spa-inspired master suite, with private outdoor access. The outdoor space of this exquisite home is absolutely breathtaking – tall stalks of bamboo surround the 60ft sparkling lap pool and boardwalk pathways, leading you to perfectly manicured grounds, expansive covered dining and lounging spaces and a built in fire pit, creating a true oasis.
Goodwin St.
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,629
- Acres: 0.46
- Year built: 1920
- Asking price: $795,000
Enjoy the splendor of Old Florida, riverfront views from this extraordinary early 1900’s Bonita Springs estate. Attn virtual buyers-ask your agent for the 2 virtual tours, floorplan/disclosures in supplements. They don’t build them like this anymore! This remarkable Hemingway style property features a main home w/ two bedrooms/two baths & a panoramic view of the Imperial River. An ancient, moss draped grandfather oak shades the enclosed A/C sunroom with removable windows. Sky lites add filtered light to the updated, contemporary kitchen w/ stainless appliances & stone counter tops. The separate guest cottage features 1bedrm/1ba is offered furnished & would make a great retreat, rental or artist studio. Between the two bungalow style residences is an independent screened lanai with hot tub. Situated on just under ½ an acre there are fruit trees, ample room for parking & 1 car garage. Enjoy gulf access from the extended floating dock that can accommodate a boat. Nearby conveniences include downtown Bonita Springs parks & bandshell, the new public library, Wonder Gardens & the quaint restaurants/coffee shops along Old 41. Bonita Beach is about 15-20 min drive, RSW about 25 min drive.
Villagewalk Circle
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 1,868
- Acres: 0.10
- Year built: 2005
- Asking price: $355,000
This desirable 3BD/3BA "Cayman" model end unit townhome with two car garage is newly available in Village Walk of Bonita Springs. Each of the 3 large bedrooms has a large walk-in closet with built-ins. Downstairs BR has a balcony with private entrance and would also make a great home office or den/study. Just pressure washed and ready to move in. Newer carpet in bedrooms with wood floors in upstairs front bedroom. Recently painted interior. Large screened lanai with courtyard area great for entertaining. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. AC and dryer vent regularly maintained/cleaned. Accordion hurricane shutters upstairs for ease and safety and manual shutters for other areas. AC has UV light to help reduce/eliminate allergens/viruses. Alarm includes temperature sensor for extra safety. Water supply lines under sinks changed to metal braided to lower insurance rates. Enjoy resort style living with great amenities including a large heated pool, lap pool, restaurant, salon, tennis, pickle ball and bocce courts, fitness center, gas station, car wash and much more. 24 hour manned gate. Great location close to Fort Myers and Naples.
Walden Center
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,127
- Acres: 0.10
- Year built: 1999
- Asking price: $219,000
Third floor END unit w/ comfortable layout! This home offers a great room & split bedroom design, open concept kitchen w/ beautiful countertops & stainless steel appliances, laundry room w/ lots of storage, dining area & breakfast bar, den, custom wood plank wall in great room, massive walk-in closet in master bedroom, and guest room w/ walk-in closet & private entry to guest bath. One assigned parking space comes w/ the unit and there is plenty of guest spaces. Situated in the back of the gated community overlooking the tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts along with being one of the closest buildings to the only trash dump area in the complex. The lakefront community center features a resort-style pool, fitness room, and community room. Fantastic Estero location -less than 20 minutes from the gorgeous beaches that line the Gulf of Mexico, only 5 minutes from Coconut Point Mall, and 8 miles from FGCU/Gulf Coast Town Center Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.