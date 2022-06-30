Charming cottage style home features stunning stone and wood facade with dormers for added appeal.
Bright and light interior with vaulted ceilings, maple hardwood floors, newer carpeting, pleasing mix of white and natural woodwork and updated decor and fixtures. Den off front entry has a built-in bookcase plus a closet so can be used as a third bedroom.
Spacious living room with built-in TV cabinet. Well-designed kitchen with white cabinetry and informal dining that walks out to the newer screened porch, featuring natural cedar flooring and white wainscoting ceiling.
Beautiful paver patio and flat back yard surrounded by mature pine trees. Seasonal views in winter time of the bluffs and valley. Main level master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bath with separate tub and shower. Laundry/mud room off garage. Family room in lower level and plenty of space for another bedroom and bath.
- Asking price: $354,500
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,918
- Acres: 0.23
- Year built: 1999
