EDITOR’S NOTE: Following are excerpts from comments made by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at a recent memorial service for Walter Mondale.
A few years back, I visited the Carter Museum in Atlanta. Of course I wanted to learn about President Carter’s early days in Plains, but like the Mondale geek that I am, I just kept asking the guides to show me everything Mondale.
The buttons – Congressman Phillips is sporting one today, the videos of the speeches – Gov. Dayton, the Grits and Fritz signs – some of you remember those. And yes, I even asked if they had Joan’s dress from the inauguration.
But at the very end of the visit, I saw some words inscribed, large on the wall. They were Walter Mondale’s words… you see, right after they lost in 1980, he was able to look back at their four years in the White House with clear-eyed reflection. He said this: “We told the truth. We obeyed the law. We kept the peace.”
I wrote those words down on a piece of paper and tucked them in my purse, and I kept them there as a touchstone to get through the last years.
“We told the truth. We obeyed the law. We kept the peace.” That’s our Mondale. That’s the standard – and more – that he held himself to each and every day of his life.
It’s what mattered to him as a U.S. senator, when he fought for civil rights and fair housing. It’s what motivated him as our country’s vice president, when he insisted on being a true partner to President Carter, deserving of a place in “the room where it happens.”
Setting a high standard?
How about when he picked Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate? I still remember her standing there next to him in her red dress and her string of white pearls. And it was at that moment when I knew anything and everything was possible.
And he continued setting those high standards as ambassador to Japan, a nation in which he was known – affectionately of course – as “Oh-mono,” or, in Midwestern vernacular, “the big cheese.”
Walter Mondale told the truth. He obeyed the law. He kept the peace.
And despite his seemingly stoic Norwegian cautious manner – OK correction, Tina, Ted, William – his actual Norwegian cautious manner – he took risks. He led the way. He set a high bar. And time after time he kept passing it and raising it, passing it and raising it.
Vice President Mondale was the first to encourage me to run for the U.S. Senate. He was the first to teach the pundits in Washington how to say my last name. And the first time I spoke, Mr. President, at the national Democratic Convention, it was Walter Mondale who warned me of the danger of relying on a TelePrompter.
Of course he was there. The morning of my speech, Fritz came up to me and said: “Now, you’ve memorized your speech, right?”
I told him that there was a TelePrompter, and it was only three minutes and I would be just fine. He said: “No, that isn’t fine. Remember the time in 1980 at the convention when Carter said ‘Hubert Horatio Hornblower’? That was a teleprompter screw-up. So don’t trust it. Memorize the speech.”
Now, this advice struck me as a little bit out-of-date but, I told him I would memorize my speech, and I did. Later that night I was at the convention, on the big stage, ready to go for my big three-minute moment.
Sen. Leahy was up at the podium. In the middle of his speech he suddenly stopped and looked around the room. The teleprompter had gone dark.
From where I stood waiting on the corner of the stage I could see Walter Mondale in the front row. I made eye contact with him, and I have never seen a more pointed “I told you so” nod in my life. I nodded back.
He was my mentor from the very beginning of this journey. He taught me a lot. But maybe the most amazing gift he gave me was the gift of resilience. Because you see it wasn’t just the decency he displayed on the national political stage that made him stand out.
You see, being humble meant that it was much easier to be resilient. Being grounded meant that no matter how high he had risen, there was always a place to come home. That place was here. That place was us.
This week in Washington we celebrated the life of one of Fritz’s friends, someone who had worked for him on his Presidential campaign: the incredible Madeleine Albright. The two of them shared not only an unshakeable belief in democracy and human rights, but also a dry wit and a rare ability to self-reflect on their lives, flaws and all.
As Secretary Albright once wrote: “Lives are necessarily untidy and uneven… and it is important to have a guiding star.”
That, for us, was Walter Mondale. The son of a minister, who went from a small town in southern Minnesota to the world stage, and on his way up, he never lost his way. He was – and is – our guiding star. He was – and is – our North Star.
