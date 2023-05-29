How high can you count? Can you count as high as the many and varied tasks that a paraprofessional working in our schools does each day? That’s a big number.
Our schools literally could not run without our beloved “paras.” They care for our children and their many important needs. They care for the needs of the teacher.
A good para makes a good teacher better. They care for the needs of the classroom and school. All day. Everyday. They care.
Who benefits from all this caring? Our community’s children. “Our kids.”
All of what our paras do make our schools better and make everything run well. They do this with endless love, grace, patience, caring and energy. If a child you love went to school today, no doubt, a para helped make that day better.
Truly, what would we do without them?
So as we close out Teacher Appreciation Week, let’s thank all the adults that help our students be successful in whatever way they do it.
