Red Wing’s iconic flower baskets have recently been hung on streetlight poles by City staff and are beautifying downtown Red Wing and the Old West Main district. They will get even more beautiful as the summer goes on and they continue to flourish and grow.
Not everyone understands the process for creating and maintaining these wonderful objects. Many people think they are a project of the City, but except for a number of baskets the City purchases each year they are funded entirely by private donations.
The City does organize and supervise the daily watering and other maintenance required to keep these baskets healthy and resplendent, and Sargent's Nursery grows the baskets in their greenhouses, and after the young people who are employed to water the baskets return to their education in the Fall the watering is taken over by adult volunteers until the baskets are taken down.
What the public does not see is the invoice the City sends to Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis at the end of each summer. This invoice includes the cost of the baskets and the cost of paying the staff to maintain them. Noontime Kiwanis pays that invoice out of funds received from the public as donations.
We send out a flier each year to past givers and to local business leaders and publish in the R-E each Fall a thank you letter to all recent contributors, but we welcome donations of any amount at any time from anyone who values this program. Donations can be mailed to Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 271, Red Wing, MN 55066. They can also be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of East Avenue and Main Street. Let’s keep the flower basket program going and growing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.