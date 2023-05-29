I reject the premise that our society is inherently racist!
Our first anti-slavery protest occurred in Germantown, PA in 1688. The petition was
penned by Francis Daniel Pastorius.
In 1791 William Wilburforce introduced the first anti-slavery bill in the House of
Commons of the British Parliament. This became 40 year campaign for Wilburforce,
ending slavery in 1833.
In 1835 Elijah P.Lovejoy became the editor of the “St.Louis Observer” and began
editorializing weekly against slavery. In 1837 a mob destroyed his press, killing Lovejoy
in the process.
In 1831 William Lloyd Garrison launched “The Liberator” in Boston. He too, was beaten,
but continued printing this anti-slavery newsletter every week for the next 35 years.
John Brown raided the Armory at Harpers Ferry, Virginia to initiate an armed revolt of
the enslaved. He was hanged in 1859 ending his three year campaign against pro-slavery
factions.
April 12, 1861 the Confederate Army fired the first volley on Fort Sumpter in South
Carolina. 620,000 men would parish to settle the question of slavery. Their deaths paved
the way for the Thirteenth Amendment and the abolition of slavery. We honor their
sacrifice every Memorial Day.
1964 in Meridian, Mississippi the Congress for Racial Equity (CORE) was conducting voter
registration drives prior to passage of the Civil Rights Bill.
Black member James Chaney, white members Michael Schwerner, and student
volunteer Andrew Goodman were returning from Philadelphia MS in a CORE vehicle
when they were stopped for speeding. The three men were incarcerated at 4PM only to
be released at 10PM never to be seen again alive.
Prosecutions of these murders spanned 40 years, concluding with the manslaughter
conviction of klansman/preacher Edgar Ray Killen in 2005.
In 2008 Barack Obama was elected President and re-elected 2012. This was one of the
greatest moments of our collective history, policy differences notwithstanding.
Also in 2008 Representative Charlie Rangel was Chair of the House Ways and Means
Committee. Elected in 1971, Rangel sat on this powerful committee for 42 years.
There is so much more to our rich history. That is why it must be ignored or dismissed.
