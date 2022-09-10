Many of you have asked why I have not taken part in my opponent’s tactics of negative campaigning and false claims on both social media and recently in the newspapers. The answer is quite simple. You need a leader. I will continue to be that person for you.
These last few years, the law enforcement community at large has been under intense scrutiny and the relationship with the people it serves and protects is vital. Someone who leads by trying to tear others down, creating division or cultivating fear in our community is not what you need.
My opponent, Josh Hanson, has gone down that path, with a clear campaign strategy that is built entirely on negativity. He has made blatant mischaracterizations and false claims about our sheriff’s office, and I can no longer stand by.
As a matter of integrity, I need to stand up for the more than 100 dedicated employees that have been doing an outstanding job the last four years.
The latest news release of the union endorsement is one of these tactics. 22 deputies in the local union voted to endorse my opponent. I understand this vote was a political tactic, and I was not surprised.
When I was elected four years ago, I was an outsider to the department and knew change would initially be unpopular. Our administration analyzed the entire operation, found where things could be more efficient, noticed where accountability was lacking in specific areas, and established new processes.
I understand change can be tough, but the majority of our employees have embraced those changes and moved forward. Unfortunately, a few have not.
Finally, my opponent has suggested that saving nearly $2 million in our budget funded by the taxpayers of this county is somehow a bad thing. While considering and managing a large department, I looked at the budget and found ways in which taxpayer funds could be used more prudently without sacrificing the integrity of the services we provide to the county and staff.
Please contact me with any questions.
