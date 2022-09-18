As the November election quickly draws near, I have given much thought about what to look for in a candidate who will represent me in the Minnesota House of Representatives District 20A. That candidate is Roger Kittelson who is running as an independent.
The negativity, divisiveness and mean spiritedness that seems to be the norm in current politics has swayed me toward Roger and the Independent party.
I first knew Roger in high school, and have recently become reacquainted with him. I can honestly say that he is one of the most positive, hardworking, straightforward and open people I have ever met.
Furthermore, he has a strong business management background as well as strong ties to the farming community which makes up a significant portion of District 20A.I believe that he would be a great asset to the residents of District 20A and the state of Minnesota as a whole.
His work ethic is evidenced by his campaign approach. He has been working diligently at connecting with residents in Red Wing, Goodhue, Wabasha, Lake City, Cannon Falls, Miesville and Bellechester
Additionally, he has introduced himself to the downtown businesses, has been visiting our public schools and has been reaching out to volunteers at the VFWs and American Legions.
I urge you to review his website. After examining the information and if you agree and want to offer support, you can request a lawn sign, door knock in your community, distribute his 3-by-5 information cards or make a monetary donation.
Each local newspaper in the 20A District has a posting each week for September and October on page 2 or 3 sharing what he has learned from his visits.
Roger believes we need to better support our education system, we need to do a better job of caring for our elderly and disabled, improve health care for all, and work with law enforcement to improve public safety. He listens and will work hard for you.
Roger wants our state to have a functioning, viable legislature and is working hard to win the open seat.
Hopefully, you will consider this independent as we truly need an independent attitude to get our state moving .
