Who do you want for a county commissioner for Goodhue County? Do you want a team player, someone who knows how to work with others? Do you want someone who knows the area, Goodhue County and the community of Red Wing? Do you want someone with communication skills, who can listen with respect and compassion? Do you want a problem solver, someone who is both smart and down to earth?
Then you want Susan Betcher to continue serving as county commissioner. I have known Sue since we were in kindergarten at Colvill School with Mrs. Lindstrom. We played sports together, climbed Soren’s Bluff and got poison ivy together.
After college we shared an apartment while she began her medical career and I had my first job that paid more than minimum wage. I cannot think of anyone with more wisdom, integrity and commitment that I would want as a county commissioner. Sue’s experience includes serving the Wacouta community on the township board.
Don’t forget to vote on Feb. 14 at your polling place, or NOW at the Government Center.
