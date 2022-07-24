I met Chad Kono shortly after he and his wife moved to Red Wing in 2018 when they joined United Lutheran Church. Soon after joining Chad agreed to become a member of the Evangelism Committee, welcoming and orienting new members to the church.
Any time Chad is asked to help with a project he willingly accepts. I have found him to be interested in a variety of topics and able to see all sides of an issue.
His business and educational experiences provide a great background to his taking on the responsibilities of being on the City Council.
Chad reads a lot, and is curious about any number of subjects. I have observed him reaching out to many different people, seeking out their opinions and enjoying what they have to offer.
If he disagrees with someone he is courteous and respects his or her viewpoint. Chad is conscientious, and if he says he'll do something, he does it. I feel confident that Chad would be a great addition to the City Council, and I hope you join me in voting for him.
