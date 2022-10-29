Few people are as naturally well-suited to public service as Dean Hove. He is always cordial, always polite and always has time to listen. Hove addresses citizen concerns with the level of professionalism we have come to expect in Red Wing. Most importantly, Hove is effective. He gets things done.
I encourage voters to read the candidate answers printed in the RE on Saturday, Oct. 14. Hove stands out as the most well-informed. He was the only one who was able to write meaningfully about public policy.
There are clear differences about serious issues that will affect our lives: Hove’s opponent’s answers were rambling, including platitudes like “keeping crime illegal,” but he seems to want to give the police department free rein from City Council oversight. He says he will cut spending, but I don’t like the idea of our city council arbitrarily deciding for us what we cannot afford.
Dean Hove has just the opposite approach and it’s working. Dean listens to residents and involves them in decision-making. Crime is down and we are a peaceful town again. On the budget, Dean clearly understands the tough times many of us are facing. Hove cut spending by cutting city staff, not services our citizens enjoy and depend on.
Dean Hove wants to keep Red Wing going in the right direction. I hope voters will carefully compare both candidates for this very important position. I like a choice on Election Day, and our best choice is Dean Hove.
