The teachers I know have spent time planning for the worst – a massacre like the one committed in Texas. They still show up in the classroom, where they are underpaid and overworked. So many of them would sacrifice themselves for their students if they were faced with that awful moment.
If our politicians had just a smidge of that love, commitment and compassion, it wouldn't be so easy for angry men to bring the weapons of war into places across this country that we used to think of as safe.
Automatic weapons have no place in our communities, and they never did. They must be banned.
