I encourage voters to watch a recording of the League of Women Voters City Council Candidate Forum. The candidate bloc (the group that all walked together in the River City Days Parade) let slip a few of their plans.
We can count on two things if they get control: Drastic cuts to services and a council willing to eliminate professional fire and ambulance protection.
Ron Goggin repeated his earlier threat to stop all recreational funding (only 8% of the budget, and the engine of our tourist economy) and agreed with Janie Farrer that eliminating the fire department was “on the table.”
Perennial candidate Ted Siefert missed his opportunity to clear up the controversy over why he used a different one of his houses in his last-minute sign-up for the Ward 4 seat. He still owns both homes, but Seifert used his Ward 3 home’s address in his half-dozen previous runs.
Jason Snyder struggled to answer the questions, but all the bloc candidates demonstrated a glaring lack of information.
They all professed to wanting strong public safety, but none would admit that the current council’s strategy of listening to residents and making our police department more citizen-focused is working and prevented the spike in crime and unrest other cities are experiencing.
They also didn’t mention how eliminating fire and ambulance protection was “strong public safety.”
Clearly, the bloc created their extreme policy positions without consulting residents, which tells us how much listening they would do in office. We can also be sure that a group running as a bloc will vote as a bloc, just as the group that took over the Hastings School Board does.
We would be foolish to elect this group. Whatever you think about the rigid ideology of their religious sect, their plan to get control of city government by stealth, or the ethics of attempting to recall the people they were planning to run against, the reasons not to vote for them are they are incompetent to guide our economy, reckless with our health and safety, and they are not going to listen to us.
