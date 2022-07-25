Please vote Aug. 9 in the primary election. We have good candidates running in that primary but there is one that stands out exceptionally for me. That is Pam Altendorf.
I am sure by now you have heard or read about her background as a successful wife, mother and businesswoman. Those are all important things, but I want you to know that she is a woman of integrity, honesty and will fight for her constituents.
I have known her for quite awhile now and can tell you that she is the real deal. Even before filing for House Representative 20A she was fighting for the rights of Goodhue schoolchildren, presenting facts about wearing masks to the school board instead of relying on the media's definition of "science."
She has been an inspiration to me and has encouraged me to write letters to my legislators to let them know how I feel about the many issues they are voting on. I have also become more active in my community because of her. My husband and I now attend City Council meetings, many of those we are the only "public" in attendance.
Pam speaks often about the importance of being active in the community and supporting those we have elected. She is a woman who honors our constitution and will stand up for our Second Amendment rights.
Pam comes from a family of veterans and will defend and fight for those that have sacrificed for our country. She has not sold out to PAC's and will not be indebted to any big groups. She is grass roots to the core and will defend our freedom while working hard to keep government out of our lives.
I recently attended a question and answer session for Pam and Jesse sponsored by the Wabasha Republicans in Lake City. I was excited to hear them both speak since it has been a while since their last debate.
I thought long and hard about the questions I wanted to ask both candidates. Unfortunately, Pam was the only one that showed up. Many of us wanted to hear what Jesse had to say, but he chose to not attend. Pam not only answered questions from the many people in the audience for the scheduled hour but stayed afterward to talk to people after the session was over.
I urge you to vote by absentee ballot now if you will be gone or in person Aug. 9 for the candidate that will show up to work for us.
