The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has estimated that low levels of adult literacy (54% of U.S. adults read below the sixth-grade level) could be costing $2.2 trillion per year in terms of personal income and health, employment levels and overall economic growth.
People with lower literacy levels cannot read and fill out basic forms, make comparisons and inferences, or evaluate the reliability of written materials. Two-thirds of U.S. adults can perform elementary math tasks, but one-third struggle with work skills such as reading a transit schedule or operating a cash register.
As you vote for three school board candidates, consider which candidates are aware that early reading/literacy and math skills are the most significant contributors to students’ academic success. Schools need to both challenge children who have strong skills and to support children who need effective intervention.
Consider who will place the needs of students first to encourage collaboration between teachers and parents. Children have better attendance, higher grades, and broader long-term goals when their parents have the resources and opportunities to be involved in their children’s school experiences.
Social relationships are critical to students’ success. Friendships build self-esteem and give students confidence to share their unique experiences and to participate in class discussions. In contrast, when students are bullied, struggle to connect with other students, and feel as if they don’t belong, their stress leads to lower attendance and grades.
Class discussions, “What if?” questions, brainstorming, embracing service and celebrating small gains all help students to have hope. Hopeful children have greater inner self-control and less anxiety and depression. They are more outgoing, open to new experiences, and develop stronger communication skills.
Talented teachers are attracted to school systems that have resources, tools and community support and involvement to give each of our children the very best opportunities to thrive emotionally, socially, physically and academically. Vote for those whose commitment to education reflects their understanding that the well-being of our Red Wing community rises with the care, education and support of each of its individuals.
