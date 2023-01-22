Valentine's Day is a special day for many. But this year, if you live in Red Wing Ward 3 or 4 or Wacouta Township, you have an added bonus on Feb. 14. You can vote for Sue Betcher for Goodhue County commissioner.
I serve on the Goodhue County Health and Human Services Board with Commissioner Betcher. Her questions and suggestions are well thought out, smart and help clarify issues. Sue's calm demeanor is appreciated and her medical background serves her well on this board. The board is fortunate to have her.
Vote for Sue Betcher on Feb. 14 at your usual polling place. Or vote early, even today, at the Goodhue County Government Center. We will all be glad you did.
