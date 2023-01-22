Letter to the Editor RTSA

Valentine's Day is a special day for many. But this year, if you live in Red Wing Ward 3 or 4 or Wacouta Township, you have an added bonus on Feb. 14. You can vote for Sue Betcher for Goodhue County commissioner.

I serve on the Goodhue County Health and Human Services Board with Commissioner Betcher. Her questions and suggestions are well thought out, smart and help clarify issues. Sue's calm demeanor is appreciated and her medical background serves her well on this board. The board is fortunate to have her.

Vote for Sue Betcher on Feb. 14 at your usual polling place. Or vote early, even today, at the Goodhue County Government Center. We will all be glad you did.

—Susan Johnson, Red Wing

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you