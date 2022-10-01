There is an important opportunity for voting residents of Red Wing’s Ward 3: to re-elect Councilwoman Becky Norton. Over the past four years serving on our City Council, Norton's duties include her second term as council president.
A passionate supporter of representative democracy, she is a leader you can trust to carry out the will of the people – she listens well to residents, including majority views and minority rights.
Issue after issue, Norton’s skills manifest positive outcomes: She voted “yes” to declaring racism a public health emergency in Red Wing. Plus she approved the city government's racial equity plan as well as policies and practices to implement initiatives that will help correct health disparities caused by racism, while boosting equality in other arenas, like housing and employment.
Grounded in truth and justice, she endorsed the city’s ban of conversion therapy for minors in 2020 (to convert a person's sexual or gender identity).
An ardent steward of our natural environment, Norton served on Red Wing’s Sustainability Commission and co-founded Red Wing Community Gardens. Plus she supported a resolution this past January declaring a climate emergency in Red Wing.
And this past spring, she organized the first No Mow May with Red Wing’s Public Works Department. Its mission: boosting our pollinator population to improve our ecosystem, and allowing residents to grow their lawns over 6 inches for one month until temperatures became beneficial for bees and other helpful insects to thrive.
Great at building consensus among her peers and city staff, Norton gets the results residents look for – it is the hallmark of her public service. When not teaching at River Buffs Education Center or caring for her son, she can be seen at public events – supporting housing for the homeless, working collaboratively for the health of the Mississippi River, honoring war veterans, or taking part in artistic and ethnic festivals.
Equally significant, she is a respected educator and leader who lives the truth that we are inseparable within our diversity that unites us: she values each of us to create a thrivable community for all. Norton is the peoples’ voice for all seasons.
