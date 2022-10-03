I was moved by the words of Ward 4 City Council Candidate Vicki Jo Lambert from a recent candidate event: “I am running because public service should be about improving people’s lives. I want our youth to have the opportunities they deserve, our families to have the affordability they need, and our seniors to have the retirement they have earned. I will base my decisions on active listening, compassionate leadership, strong partnerships, responsible stewardship, and cooperation.”
Vicki Jo “gets it.” While some candidates are complaining about the past, Lambert is unfolding her vision for a better future.
Bravo.
She continued, “I ask for your vote so we can work together to confront our problems, create solutions and build a better future for ourselves and our children.”
Vicki Jo Lambert is a vibrant, shining light among our candidate choices this year. We should give her the chance to try.
