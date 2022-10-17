I’m supporting the re-election of Dean Hove for City Council in Wards 1 and 2. During my years in the state Senate, I worked with many civic leaders, including Hove.
Dean has shown sound judgment and a clear desire to improve our lives in Red Wing.
Hove’s efforts brought us new businesses, more jobs and a greatly expanded economy. Our tax base has doubled, and business now pays 63% of our tax bill.
Dean also understands that quality of life is an important factor when businesses are looking to relocate here. Unfortunately his opponent hasn’t grasped that concept. At a recent City Council meeting, Dean’s opponent said: “I’d really like to see anything recreational cut out of the budget – gone” (08/22).
That short-sighted approach would mean closing parks, playgrounds, and trails, along with our municipal swimming pool and Mississippi National Golf Course, as well as no Summer Rec programs for kids; many of the things that make Red Wing a great place to live.
Dean’s opponent has also spoken against the extension that would link Colvill Park with the Cannon Valley Trail (Budget Workshop 08/29). It is the culmination of years of work by many area residents. Most of the money comes from state grants; money that is going to be spent either here or another community. These kinds of projects have a snowball effect that brings in new investment for private business ventures.
The city spends about 8% of its overhaul budget on parks, trails and other quality-of-life projects. The tourism industry did a study several years back which showed clearly that projects which bring folks to town for some of these recreational activities have a return far above their cost. In fact, for every dollar spent, the city will get $7 in return.
Dean Hove understands this dynamic and the value of the quality of life we enjoy here in our community; his opponent does not.
I will be casting my ballot for Dean Hove, and I would encourage you to do the same. Dean Hove has earned another term in office.
